Africa: South African Hostage Freed in Gaza

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages, including a South African national, on Friday, as part of a truce agreement with Israel.

Among those released was Channah Peri, a 79-year-old woman with South African nationality, who was abducted from her home in Nirim kibbutz during the initial attacks.

The release included 10 Thai and one Filipino hostage, not directly linked to the Israel-Hamas negotiations.

This brings the total number of released hostages to 29 out of about 240 taken during the October 7 attack.

The release is part of a wider truce deal that temporarily suspends Israeli military operations and allows humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Ruth Munder, 78, her daughter Keren, 54, and Keren's nine-year-old son were taken from Nir Oz kibbutz. Keren's brother, Roee Munder, was killed during the October 7 attack.

Doron Katz-Asher, 34, and her two young children, aged two and four, were also kidnapped from Nir Oz kibbutz.

At 77 years old, Margalit Moses, who requires daily cancer care, was another hostage released.

72-year-old Adina Moshe was forcibly taken from Nir Oz kibbutz.

Danielle Aloni, 45, and her five-year-old daughter were abducted from Nir Oz kibbutz.

Yaffa Adar, 85, was one of the oldest hostages, requiring medication for multiple health issues.

Hannah Katzir, 76, was taken along with her son Elad Katzir, 47, from Nir Oz kibbutz.

Many of the released hostages have health issues, stressing the urgency of medical attention.

With many hostages still held, ongoing negotiations and efforts are critical for their release.