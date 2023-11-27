Sudan War - East Darfur Capital 'Stable' As SAF-RSF Tensions Simmer in West Kordofan

Ed Daein / El Odeya ? Babanusa — A sense of calm reportedly prevails in the East Darfur capital, Ed Daein, three days after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of the town. In West Kordofan, tensions are simmering as rumours of an imminent attack on a Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) post in Babanusa prompts caution.

The Initiative to Combat Negative Phenomena and Promote Tolerance reports that the security situation in Ed Daein is stable after markets reopened on Wednesday, with residents now "freely moving within the town". Osman Masbal, head of the Initiative, said that as of Thursday, there are "no more visible signs of armament" in the town and its markets, following the RSF takeover on Tuesday.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Masbal noted that people injured by aerial bombardment in Ed Daein were "evacuated from Ed Daein Hospital to more secure locations" in anticipation of a potential new wave of bombardment. "Most of shelters hosting displaced people were emptied and people are staying with relatives, as a result of recent developments", he added.

The Initiative is engaged in disseminating roaming advertisements to inform residents of the restored stability in the city, and encourages them to resume their regular lives, Masbal explained.

Accounts by listeners from various neighborhoods of Ed Daein suggest that incidents of abuse persist, "albeit on a limited scale". Residents said there is a noticeable increase in the presence of local youth groups, seemingly in anticipation of potential developments.

West Kordofan

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The RSF reportedly took control of an administrative unit within El Odeya, West Kordofan, on Thursday, following the withdrawal of Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) posts stationed in the area, while large numbers of residents continued to be displaced from Babanusa after the RSF took control of East Darfur and reports of a possible imminent attack on the 22nd Infantry Division in Babanusa.

Salah Mohamedi told Radio Dabanga that on Wednesday and Thursday, large numbers of people were displaced to various areas in West Kordofan, including the state capital El Fula, El Mujlad and El Meiram.

He pointed to great efforts made by various groups of civil society to avoid confrontations between the RSF and the SAF 22nd Infantry Division in Babanusa.

On Thursday, the RSF seized control of an administrative unit in El Odeya, West Kordofan, following the withdrawal of SAF posts stationed in the area, local reports say. Residents of Babanusa, West Kordofan, continue to flee the town in large numbers following the RSF takeover of East Darfur, and amid rumours of a possible imminent attack on the 22nd Infantry Division in Babanusa.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga from Babanusa, Salah Mohamedi says that the outflux of residents began on Wednesday and persisted until Thursday. "Large numbers have sought refuge in different areas of West Kordofan, including [the state capital] El Fula, El Mujlad, and El Meiram", he said. Civil efforts are mediating between the RSF and the SAF 22nd Infantry Division in Babanusa to prevent confrontations, Mohamedi added.