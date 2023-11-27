Rwanda FDA on Measures to Prevent Reappearance of Banned Products

To safeguard public health, the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) has outlined measures to prevent banned products from re-entering the market.

Lazare Ntirenganya, Division Manager for Pharmacovigilance and Food Safety Monitoring Division, shed light on these critical steps in an interview with The New Times.

Addressing the pressing need to prevent the reappearance of banned items, Ntirenganya emphasized the crucial role of post-recall actions.

"One important step is the implementation of recall audits, precisely designed to ensure the complete removal of banned products from the market," he highlighted.

Additionally, the FDA among other measures includes media campaigns to caution the public against purchasing and using these recalled products.

The statement follows the recent identification of 22 banned herbal medicines, some of which had been previously recalled in 2022 due to safety and quality concerns but unlawfully reappeared in circulation.

Ntirenganya emphasized the regulatory impacts for those selling banned products, citing fines equivalent to twice the value of the prohibited items and routine inspections as measures taken by the FDA.

"We also collaborate with law enforcement agencies to address these instances and take legal action against offenders," he added.

Moreover, he reiterated the FDA's advocacy for citizens to seek medical advice exclusively from licensed healthcare professionals rather than relying on herbal medicines.

"The traditional medicine practitioners are encouraged to register their products to ensure adherence to safety and quality standards," he added.

According to Ntirenganya, the banned herbal medicines were found to contain harmful elements such as microbes and heavy metals, failing to meet safety and quality standards.

The FDA statement released on November 20 underscored the significance of recalls following laboratory tests identifying substandard elements in these products.

The list of banned medicines includes products like Green Mix, Dragon Vert Powder, Dragon Vert Syrup, Ifu ya Tangawizi, Ibumba ry'Icyatsi, Igisura, Umuti Uvura Indwara zo Munda z'Abana, Thee, Delay Spray for Men, Muzehe wa Kazi, Ngetwa 3, Dawa ya Kupanua Uume, Ikimera Special Wine, Rusenyanzoka, Stevia Sugar, Ibanga ry'Umuryango, Umuti Uvura Umugongo, Umutima w'Isi, Ishema, Uzakira Soap, and Sanamake.

Rwanda FDA urges consumers to exercise caution and refrain from using these recalled products, emphasizing their potential harm to public health.