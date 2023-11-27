Rwanda: New Tree Planting Initiative to Promote 'Green Hospitals'

The Ministries of Health and Environment have launched a tree-planting initiative that aims to transform hospital environments into "vibrant, green spaces" that champion both environmental protection and enhanced health outcomes.

Launched on November 25, in Bugesera District, the Green Hospital Initiative targets up to two million trees planted in and around all hospitals and more than 1,500 other health facilities across the country.

In an exercise that coincided with monthly community work Umuganda, which was also attended by officials from both ministries and partners, more than 1,400 trees were planted around Ntarama Health Centre in Bugesera.

"We still have a long journey before us," said Minister of Health Dr Sabin Nsanzimana. "So far, we have planted up to 20,000 trees countrywide, and we want to achieve two million trees."

In partnership with @EnvironmentRw, @RwandaHealth has launched the #GreenHospital Initiative to plant trees in and around health facilities.

The project embodies the government's commitment to the well-being of the Rwandan population and the preservation of the environment, according to the health ministry, and it is rooted in the recognition of nature's positive impact on patient health outcomes and environmental quality.

"Research shows that having trees and gardens in hospitals has a lot of contribution to the patients' recovery. It has been proven that patients in health facilities with a lot of gardened spaces are discharged two days earlier than those in less 'green' facilities," Dr Nsanzimana said.

The new tree planting initiative comes at a time when the Rwandan government has put in place measures to tackle climate change and prevent extreme weather events.

The government plans to plan up to 63 million indigenous and exotic trees by the end of 2023, as it seeks to tap into the global carbon market.

In November 2022, Rwanda launched a climate investment fund called Ireme Invest, which mobilises financing for innovative projects in clean energy, smart mobility, sustainable cities, climate-smart agriculture, increased forest cover, and waste management, and the circular economy.

Rwanda's 10-year climate action plan aims to reduce an estimated total of 4.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030. This reduction represents a 38 per cent decrease, achieved through various interventions, including those in the forestry sector.

More than 30 per cent of Rwanda's surface is covered by forests. Besides climate and health gains, tree planting also tackles soil erosion in a country like Rwanda, where agriculture is a key contributor to the economy.