Rwanda Bags 21 Medals as Uganda Dominates Zone 3 Swimming Champs

26 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The Rwanda put up a fair performance at the Africa Zone 3 Swimming Championship which concluded at Gahanga Swimming Pool on Saturday, collecting 21 medals in the competition which was dominated by Uganda.

The host nation, which had 65 representatives in the competition, won seven medals on the opening day before bagging eight medals in the second day and six in the final day to take home 21 medals overall with a fourth-place finish in the 10-nation competition with 1348 points.

Uganda was the overall winner after topping the medals with 3206 points, followed by Kenya with 2753 points and Tanzania who finished in third place with 1843 points.

Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Swimming Championship was initially scheduled to be held in Sudan but, due to security issues the championship was relocated to Rwanda who last hosted a similar competition in 2016.

The competition, in its eighth edition, was organized by the Africa swimming governing body, Africa Aquatics, and serves as a qualifying event for the Commonwealth Games.

Swimmers from Uganda, Ethiopia, Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, South Africa, and host nation Rwanda were represented in the regional competition.

They competed in various categories including Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke and Butterfly.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.