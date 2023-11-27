Rwanda Bags 21 Medals as Uganda Dominates Zone 3 Swimming Champs

The Rwanda put up a fair performance at the Africa Zone 3 Swimming Championship which concluded at Gahanga Swimming Pool on Saturday, collecting 21 medals in the competition which was dominated by Uganda.

The host nation, which had 65 representatives in the competition, won seven medals on the opening day before bagging eight medals in the second day and six in the final day to take home 21 medals overall with a fourth-place finish in the 10-nation competition with 1348 points.

Uganda was the overall winner after topping the medals with 3206 points, followed by Kenya with 2753 points and Tanzania who finished in third place with 1843 points.

Africa Aquatics Zone 3 Swimming Championship was initially scheduled to be held in Sudan but, due to security issues the championship was relocated to Rwanda who last hosted a similar competition in 2016.

The competition, in its eighth edition, was organized by the Africa swimming governing body, Africa Aquatics, and serves as a qualifying event for the Commonwealth Games.

Swimmers from Uganda, Ethiopia, Burundi, Kenya, South Sudan, Tanzania, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, South Africa, and host nation Rwanda were represented in the regional competition.

They competed in various categories including Freestyle, Backstroke, Breaststroke and Butterfly.