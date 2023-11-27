South Africa: Papi Khomane and His Mum Killed in Car Crash

26 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Staff Reporter

Orlando Pirates paid tribute to their former captain Papi Khomane, who died in a car accident on Saturday on his way to a funeral in KwaZulu-Natal.

Khomane played for Pirates between 1998 and 2007, and also represented Bafana Bafana. During his stay at Pirates he won the league title twice and was part of the Bafana squad that won the bronze medal in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000.

The official Pirates page ran a message of condolence today. "Orlando Pirates is saddened to learn of the passing away of former captain Papi Khomane," the statement read.

"The Club was informed by his father and another Bucs legend, Yster Khomane, who confirmed that both his son and his wife, Rita Khomane, were involved in a motor vehicle accident today," it said.

Papi was a man of few words, but his presence on the pitch spoke volumes. His transformation from a quiet individual into a formidable leader during games was nothing short of inspirational.

"During his nine years with us, Papi made over 150 appearances, each time exemplifying what it means to be a Buccaneer. His leadership, both in demeanour and play, was a guiding force for the team," the statement continued.

His journey with the Club was not just about his contributions on the field; it was about continuing a legacy. Papi and his father Yster, who played for the Buccaneers in the late 70s, were one of the rare father-son duos in the club's history.

