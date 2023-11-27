South Africa: Wobbly Chiefs Edge Past the Birds

Kaizer Chiefs staggered to edge Moroka Swallows 1-0 in another Premier Soccer League Soweto Derby showdown at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday.

Christian Saile Basomboli grabbed the all-important 82nd-minute goal on an afternoon Amakhosi were far from convincing.

It was, however, a recovery from the disappointment of losing 1-0 to Orlando Pirates in the Big Soweto Derby just before the Fifa international break.

Crucially for Chiefs, they made significant steps up the PSL table after collecting maximum points on Sunday and they rose from 11th to sixth position.

Swallows remain fifth on the standings and now have just a point more than the Glamour Boys.

Amakhosi caretaker coach Cavin Johnson dropped club captain Itumeleng Khune amid reports of the goalkeeper's conduct.

That paved way for Bruce Bvuma to make his first appearance of the season ahead of the error-prone Brandon Petersen who deputised him.

Winger Pule Mmodi was back to start while Edson Castillo came on from the bench as centre-back Thatayaone Ditlhokwe was out injured.

For Swallows, familiar faces like Andile Jali as well as forwards Gabadinho Mhango, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Ntsako Makhubela started.

Neither side really threatened the other but Bvuma was drawn to a spectacular save off a Mhango close-range effort in the 27th minute.

Mhango and Lindokuhle Mtshali made other attempts for the Dube Birds but missed the target.

With three minutes to half-time, Sibongiseni Mthethwa fired an ambitious shot from just after the centre-line when he tried to beat Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi who was way off his goal area.

That left Saile fuming as he felt he was in a good position to receive the ball and attempt at goal.

The Soweto rivals continued to struggle for a breakthrough and Mmodi had a low shot cleared near the goalline by Keenan Phillips late on.

Dobsonville Stadium then erupted when Saile turned in a Yusuf Maart assist as the match seemed headed for a dull draw.

Some poor defending by Swallows allowed an unmarked Saile to easily finish the attack for his third league goal of the season as Chiefs clung to their slim lead.