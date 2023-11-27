Rwanda: Muhazi United Hold Mukura As Gasogi Shock Musanze FC

Muhazi United traveled to Huye Stadium to record a goalless draw with Mukura VS during Sunday's Primus National League week 11 encounter.

Mukura started the game on a high tempo as they tried to pin the visitors into their own half.

The likes of Elie Tatou, Zuber Hakizimana and Mohammed Sylla made some early incursions into Muhazi United's vital area of none of them managed to find the back of the net.

Despite Mukura's early pressing, Muhazi United had settled into the game in the opening 15 minutes and were already control as their midfield marshalled around Joseph Sackey who did a yeo man's job in an attempt to drive the team forward with some excellent attacking play.

Muhazi United's Marcel Dikoume, who operated as the sweeper, was able to move the ball to midfield on different occasions as they started most of their attack from the back.

Mukura could have taken the lead in the 30th minute but striker Mohammed Sylla saw his effort saved by Muhazi goalkeeper Iniace Nzana.

Both teams decided to hold on to the ball as there was no further chances from the half-hour mark until the teams headed to the half time break with the scores still at 0-0.

The second half started well from both end as each side was looking to break the deadlock.

Mukura were livelier on the wings with Elie Tatou and Hakizimana whereas Muhazi also seized the midfield.

Mukura coach Afahmia Lotfi brought on Samuel Pimpong and Emmanuel Nsabimana for Elie Tatou and Sylla in the 74th minute as he needed players with skills and speed who could mesmerize the Muhazi back four.

Muhazi, on the other hand, adopted a counter attacking strategy as they soaked the pressure and decided to catch Mukura on the break.

There were chances for both teams in the final minutes of the game but none could capitalize them as the game ended goalless, a result that left Mukura in the 6th place with 16 points while Muhazi United are 11thwith 11 points.

Elsehwere, Gasogi United defeated league leaders Musanze FC 2-0 at the Kigali Pele Stadium while Sunrise FC held Kiyovu to a goalless draw in a match replay held at Nyagatare Stadium.

The encounter was meant to take place on Saturday but the FA rescheduled it after torrential rain flooded the pitch.