South Africa: Cape Police Captain Arrested for Extortion and Intimidation

A police captain stationed at Kraaifontein SAPS in the Western Cape has been arrested on charges of extortion and intimidation.

The 55-year-old suspect is accused of initiating a campaign of extortion against a local shopkeeper since July 2023, allegedly promising not to interfere in his business operations in exchange for substantial payments.

Speaking to Scrolla.Africa, the shopkeeper revealed a distressing pattern of abuse of local businessmen by some SAPS members.

"I am happy that one of us had the courage to report a corrupt police officer, but we have more out there. SAPS members are criminals hiding behind their uniforms and the worst thing is that when they come to your shop to steal they make it clear that even if we open cases they won't go far because we are in a foreign country."

Another victim detailed how SAPS members routinely took drinks and cigarettes without payment, creating an atmosphere of fear and exploitation.

"Most of them started out by demanding drinks and cigarettes. They would come and take whatever they wanted and leave without paying. When we asked for payment they always reminded us that we are living free in their country."

The shopkeeper said police officers have been collecting protection fees, leaving foreign shopkeepers vulnerable to exploitation.

"The truth is that no one will ever win the fight to stop the extortion because the people who are supposed to protect us are doing the same thing. Everyone wants money they didn't work for. As foreign shopkeepers, we are in deep trouble and no one will save us," said the shopkeeper.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Western Cape SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirmed the arrest. "The police captain was apprehended by the anti-corruption unit, and preliminary investigations suggest that the officer received a substantial payment during July 2023 from a shopkeeper in the area in exchange for operating his business without interference."

It is claimed that the officer revisited the shop owner in October, demanding multiple payments to ensure the continued operation of the business.

Faced with this threat, the shop owner opened a case with the Kraaifontein police against the rogue officer.

"When the officer became aware of the case against him, he went back and threatened the complainant to withdraw the criminal case against him," said Pojie.

The matter was referred to the director of public prosecutions, who decided to charge the police officer with extortion and intimidation.