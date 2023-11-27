Kenya: Bomas Team Backs Creation of Leader of Opposition, Prime Minister Offices

Nairobi — The National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) led by Kalonzo Musyoka and Kimani Ichung'wah has proposed the establishment of the offices of the Prime Minister and the Official Leader of Opposition.

In the report released on Saturday, NADCO recommended the appointment of a Prime Minister by the President after the nomination is approved by the National Assembly.

It proposed the introduction of an Article 107A in addition to the existing Article 107 to provide for the Office of the Leader of Official Opposition to be occupied by the presidential candidate who garners the second-highest number of votes.

The committee further proposed that the candidate should be from a political party or coalition of parties with at least twenty-five percent of all the members of the National Assembly.

The Committee also recommended the National Government Constituency Development Fund, the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), and the Senate Oversight Fund be entrenched in law.

NADCO further called for the establishment of the Ward Development Fund under a statute.

The committee was created by a legislative resolution approved on August 29 to deliberate on; electoral justice and related issues, enshrining finances in the Constitution; establishing and solidifying state offices; loyalty to political parties and coalitions and multiparty democracy legislation.

The findings, sent to President William Ruto and his archival Raila Odinga, were released amid reports of a stalemate over key demands by Azimio but both Kalonzo and Ichung'wah said the team overcame partisan interest in generating its report.

"Throughout this process, concessions were made, entrenched positions were relinquished, but unwavering dedication to the welfare of our beloved nation prevailed," the two said in a joint statement.

"We have placed Kenya above personal ambitions, recognizing that our people's unity and our nation's prosperity are paramount."