South Africa: ANC Veterans in Limpopo Accuse Provincial Leaders of 'Incessant Interference' in Candidate List Process

26 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Queenin Masuabi

While the ANC's list nomination process has raised concerns ahead of the 2024 elections, in Limpopo its Veterans' League claims provincial officials are interfering in the candidate selection process.

The Limpopo ANC Veterans' League has raised alarm bells over the MP and provincial legislature candidate selection with the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) and the Provincial List Committee (PLC) at loggerheads.

Veterans' League provincial secretary Sechaba Nkoana believes the leadership in the province is meddling with the affairs of the PLC to drive factional interests ahead of the 2024 elections.

In a letter to the party's Electoral Committee seen by Daily Maverick, Nkoana registers his displeasure and disappointment concerning the "incessant interference" of provincial ANC officials in the 2024 candidate list processes.

The PLC and list administrators were appointed by the Electoral Committee to oversee the nomination process. Their work includes interviewing and screening candidates nominated by their branches to either go to Parliament or provincial legislatures.

'Treacherous behaviour'

"As the ANC Veterans League, we are gravely concerned about the attack on the integrity of the candidate list processes by some irresponsible ANC leaders who are making use of the mass media to advance their factional interests.

"We therefore condemn in the strongest possible terms the treacherous behaviour of some faceless ANC leaders who are all out to undermine the collective will of the ANC branches," the letter reads.

"It...

