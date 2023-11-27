South Africa: Inquiry to Investigate SA Under-19 Cricket Captain's Pro-Israel Comments At Awards Ceremony

26 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

David Teeger, who was set to captain South Africa's under-19 cricket team at next year's junior World Cup, could have that honour taken away following comments he made at the Jewish Achiever Awards.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed an independent inquiry to determine whether comments made by South Africa under-19 cricket captain David Teeger breached either the CSA or Central Gauteng Lions codes of conduct, CSA announced on Sunday.

Teeger (18), the head boy of King Edward VII School (KES), said the following after receiving the Rising Star Award on 22 October at the Absa Jewish Achiever Awards at Sandton Convention Centre:

"Yes, I've been [given] this award, and yes, I'm now the rising star, but the true rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel. And I'd like to dedicate it to the state of Israel and every single soldier fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora."

Teeger's words were reported by the South African Jewish Report on 26 October.

This was flagged by the Palestine Solidarity Alliance (PSA), which lodged an official complaint with the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), CSA and Gauteng Lions Cricket for Teeger to be suspended from representing the national team following his "provocative, biased and inflammatory" comments.

Teeger was announced by CSA as captain of a provisional 18-player under-19 World Cup squad for the tournament in January...

