Kenya: KeNHA Reopens Kilifi's Mbogolo Bridge After Restoration Works

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highway Authority (KENHA) has announced the reopening of Kilifi's Mbogolo Bridge following restoration works Saturday night.

KeNHA said in an update on Sunday that the road was open to traffic after the successful completion of restoration works that commenced Saturday evening after flood cut off a section of the bridge.

"The Authority appreciates your co-operation and understanding during the restoration process," the agency said.

KeNHA had announced the closure of the bridge linking Kilifi to Mombasa after floods partially destroyed it.

The agency shared footage on Saturday showing a broken section of the bridge rendering the A7 corridor linking the two towns of Kilifi and Mtwapa inaccessible.

The agency announced diversion of traffic to and from Mombasa diverted to the Mavueni route.