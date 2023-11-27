South Africa: Margaret Arnolds, Joburg Council's New Speaker, Signals What's in Store for the City's 6m Residents

The City of Johannesburg's new Speaker, Margaret Arnolds, grew up in Eldorado Park and is no stranger to politics, with a string of past political allegiances that include the Inkatha Freedom Party and African People's Convention. Now with the African Independent Congress, she hopes to bring stability to the city and while she understands where the distrust comes from, she has appealed to residents to give her a chance before passing judgement.

Exactly seven days after Colleen Makhubele's Cope party membership was terminated and she was subsequently removed as a Speaker of SA's richest metro, Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink called a special council meeting to elect the council's third Speaker since 2021.

The meetings are often characterised by heckling, brawls and chaos, including much shouting, singing and dancing, and endless caucus break requests or delays. In some instances, council has had to adjourn without concluding its business.

This was not the case on 20 November 2023; proceedings commenced promptly at 10am. The DA, however, snubbed the meeting, estimated to cost R600,000, on the basis it could have been deferred to this week. By 12.30pm, the city had elected a new Speaker unopposed: Margaret Arnolds (66).

She believes the peaceful nature of her election into the position signals what is to come for the city's 6 million residents.

The council is in turmoil as it battles power blackouts, water shedding and lack of service delivery. Meanwhile, clouds are hanging over the heads of Brink and the mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda.

Gwamanda is facing a Financial Sector Conduct Authority investigation for running a dodgy community fundraising scheme. The Gauteng Division of the High Court...