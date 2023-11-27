Kenya: Counties Must Complement National Govt Response to Floods - Raymong Omollo

Kisumu — Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has challenged county governments to complement interventions being taken by the national government to mitigate the effects of El Nino rains.

Omollo said the national government has continued to exercise its duty in ensuring Kenyans are safe from the dangers posed by floods witnessed in part sof the country as as result of ongoing rains.

"We want county governments too to help people in bad situations due to El Nino rains. Let them add to what the national government is currently doing," he said.

He said President William Ruto has launched an aggressive action plan to address effects of the rains.

"The National Disaster Operations Centre, under my state department has been mandated to progressively update the country on what we're doing to alleviate the suffering of Kenyans during this period," the PS explained.

Coordinated response

Speaking on Sunday during a church service at ACK Mbeka in Bondo Constituency, Omollo called upon Kenyans living in low land areas to listen to the voice of government officers and move to higher grounds.

The PS said locals must heed any call from the officers to help in the coordination of food and non food items to the affected victims.

Omollo noted that the government has put in place short and long term measures aimed at dealing with the effects of El Nino rains.

"It's part of our responsibility to coordinate emergency response to all Kenyans in distress," he said .

Already, 70 lives have so far been lost, while 36,160 households have been displaced by floods.

President Ruto recently said Sh2.4 billion has been availed to help Kenyans who have been affected by the rains, especially in the provision of food.

PS Omollo was in the company of Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichungwa and a host of MPs led by Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda.