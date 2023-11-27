Kenya: KeNHA Urges Caution on Madongo-Garissa Road After Floods Cut Off Section Near Mororo

26 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Anita Wambui

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highway Authority has advised caution on Madongo-Garissa road after floods cut off a section of the transport corridor following "a major washout".

In an advisory issued on Sunday, KeNHA said the affected section lies between Tana River Bridge and Madogo town.

The agency said the washout affected an area known as Kona Punda near Mororo.

KeNHA advised motorists and pedestrians to steer clear of this section of the road until further notice to ensure their safety.

The agency added that once the water levels subside to a safe level, a team of engineers will promptly initiate the necessary restoration to reopen the road.

"The KeNHA team is on the ground closely monitoring the situation, and will update on progress. As soon as the water levels subside, the KeNHA team will begin requisite restoration work," the agency stated

Earlier in the day, KeNHA restored Kilifi's Mbogolo Bridge after its closure on Saturday following flood damage.

