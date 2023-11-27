Kenya: Gor Beat Muhoroni to Close in on Posta as Homeboyz Shoot Down Ulinzi at the Death

Nairobi — Gor Mahia moved to within a point of league leaders Posta Rangers after edging out Muhoroni Youth 2-0 at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay while at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang'ata, substitute Oscar Paul scored at the death as Kakamega Homeboyz beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0.

In other matches played on Sunday evening, KCB moved to third in the standings with a 2-1 win over Murang'a Seal while Kenya Police FC thrashed Nzoia Sugar 3-1 at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

In Homabay, Gor Mahia were keen to pick maximum points after leaders Posta won on Saturday and they gave in a good account, opening the scoring after quarter of an hour through Benson Omalla.

They had to wait until the 93rd minute to get their second of the afternoon, Chris Ochieng getting his first goal in K'Ogalo colors.

At the Ulinzi complex, Ulinzi and Homeboyz looked to be heading for a draw, in a game of very few chances.

However, substitute Paul stretched his foot to direct the ball home from inside the box after Shami Kibwana had nodded down the ball for him from a freekick right at the stroke of 90 minutes.

The closest opportunities were off an Ambrose Sifuna shot for Homeboyz which was well saved by Stephen Ochieng in the Ulinzi goal while Moses Shummah also had a decent left footed effort from range fly just wide.

Ulinzi's best chance was off a Boniface Muchiri freekick which however flew straight to the keeper's arms.

When it seemed that the game would end tied, Paul appeared to score the winner to move Homeboyz fourth in the standings.