Morocco: Essaouira Hosts 2nd 'Digitech Ecosystem Summit' Forum

Essaouira — The city of Essaouira hosted, on Saturday, the second edition of the "Digitech Ecosystem Summit" forum, an event that reflects Huawei Morocco's resolute commitment to digital transformation.

Placed under the aegis of the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation and the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, the event was attended by André Azoulay, Advisor to His Majesty the King and Founding president of the Essaouira-Mogador Association, Ghita Mezzour, Minister delegate for Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Tarik Ottmani, president of the Essaouira local Council, David Li, managing director of Huawei Morocco, and other personalities.

Bringing together institutional players, representatives from the public and private sectors, and experts in information and communication technologies, this meeting aims to highlight the pioneering role played by Huawei, which goes far beyond its strategic position as a leading equipment manufacturer in Morocco, but also stands out for its strong orientations towards a robust and inclusive digital economy.

This 2nd edition of the event saw the signing of two agreements that reinforce the commitment of this world leader in the field to Morocco's digital development, and consolidate its collaboration with governmental and local bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, Azoulay underlined the concern of His Majesty King Mohammed VI for young people, particularly in this era of unprecedented digital revolution, highlighting the exceptional talent and undeniable abilities of young Moroccans.

For her part, Mezzour commended the digital dynamic spreading to different regions of the Kingdom, stressing that Morocco is fully committed to a digital transition.

The minister also praised the commitment of the various stakeholders to making digital a real driver of wealth and job creation, in line with the enlightened Royal Vision.

Huawei Morocco managing director explained that the launch of this 2nd edition of the forum, born of the convergence of the visions of all the partners, emphasizes the importance of strengthening digital skills and consolidating, in fine, the public-private partnership, considered as a real lever for boosting the national digital economy.