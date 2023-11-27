Angola Defeated Again in World Handball Championship Preparation Tournament

Luanda — Angola national senior women's handball team conceded a 30-33 defeat to Poland on Saturday in the second round of the World Women's Handball Championship preparation tournament dubbed Four Nations tournament, taking place in Norway.

This is the second defeat the African champions have conceded in the tournament. The first was against hosts Norway, 24-32, in their opening game.

Angola face Iceland on Sunday in the closing match of the competition.

According to the Angola Handball Federation's programme, the team returns to Hungary to further head to the Norwegian city of Stavanger on November 29, where they will play the first phase of the World Cup, in group D, alongside France, Slovenia and Iceland.

The 2023 World Women's Handball Championship to run from November 29 to December 17 will be co-organized by Norway, Denmark and Sweden.

Angola said it intends to improve the 25th place achieved in their last participation in Spain 2021. MC/AMP