Tanzania, China Commits to Strengthen Tvet Quality

DAR ES SALAAM: THE Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has said collaboration between Tanzania and China is expected to improve the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) quality and produce more competent graduates to work in various sectors of the economy.

Speaking over the weekend during the China-Tanzania Academic Exchange Seminar on Occupational Standards Revision and Development and the TVET exhibition, the Ministry's Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mr Franklin Rwezimula, said the collaboration will enhance TVET development especially in producing the required workforce.

"There are many areas of collaboration, including establishing joint academic programmes, exchange of students and teachers, resources and technological support and research and consultancy services in the area of TVET," he said.

Mr Rwezimula also encouraged Tanzanians to seize the opportunity by building strong partnerships, identifying areas of common interest, and developing joint initiatives that will propel TVET to the forefront of sustainable economic development.

According to him, investing in TVET and promoting collaboration between TVET providers can equip young people with the necessary skills to thrive in a changing job market and contribute to the sustainable growth of the country's economy.

"This seminar provides a valuable opportunity for us to lay the foundation for future joint initiatives between our two countries," he stressed.

Earlier in his welcoming remarks, the National Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training's (NACTVET) Executive Secretary, Dr Adolf Rutayuga said that this is the second time Tanzania has hosted such a joint seminar.

He said NACTVET selected representatives from various institutions in Tanzania and 11 TVET vocational colleges from China to participate in the seminar.

Dr Rutayuga said the seminar aimed at strengthening TVET collaborations between Tanzania and China and to improve the TVET education provision in order to produce skilled graduates to meet the demands of national and international labour markets.

"We believe that having platforms like this, will strengthen the longstanding Tanzania-China relations and improve the quality of technical and vocational education provision in both countries," he noted.

NACTVET Governing Council Chairman, Professor John Kondoro, pointed out that through continued investment in TVET and fostering close collaboration among TVET providers, Tanzania can provide the younger generation with the necessary skills to enable them to thrive in the changing job market and contribute to the sustainable growth of the economy.

"This journey is to ensure that we effectively utilise the potential of TVET and promote a closer link between skills training and actual employment needs, thereby creating a stronger foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," he said.

Giving an overview of the TVET institutes in China, the General Manager of CIIC International Education Technology (Beijing) Company Limited, Mr Duan Xiofei said that the insights gained from the seminar will not only enrich participants understanding but also guide them in designing effective strategies to strengthen TVET systems and address future challenges.

NACTVET organised the seminar in collaboration with the Sunmarker Institute from China.