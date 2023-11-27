Tanzania: PM Calls for Heightened GBV Fight

ZANZIBAR: PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has appealed to Tanzanians to collaborate with the government and civil society organisations in fighting violence against women, children and persons with disabilities.

Mr Majaliwa further advocated for the engagement of the public in the preparation of key interventions that will lead to quick results while dealing with the problem.

"The initiative aims to bring ownership among members of the public during implementation of the interventions...the public should be engaged in the designing of the interventions, which targets their communities," said Mr Majaliwa during a charity race to stop gender-based violence (GBV), which was concluded on Sunday at Forodhani Grounds in Zanzibar.

The Premier took part at the event on behalf of President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, directing government departments and institutions to strengthen cooperation with civil society organisations that deal with the fight against gender-based violence against women, children and persons with disabilities.

Thus, he called upon civil society to as well align their plans with government strategies and plans in fast-tracking the process of identifying the solutions of the GBV challenges.

He revealed that the government through the Legal Aid Act of 2017 has enabled special groups including women and children to obtain their rights through law enforcement.

According to the PM, Zanzibar has been offering legal aid to victims of gender-based violence, noting that 1,700 people obtained legal and psychological support in the financial year 2022/2023.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Tanzania Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the course, the government has established gender desks and safe spaces for children and victims of violence including women.

The PM also indicated 1,850 desks which were established in primary schools and 1,128 desks introduced in secondary schools as of September 2023. Also, 273 desks were established in colleges and Universities by June 2023.

On the other hand, a total of 40 gender desks were established in the various police stations to fast-track service delivery to victims of GBV.

Equally, seven one stop centres were introduced at Mnazi Mmoja, Makunduchi, Kivunge, Wete, Mkoani, Chake Chake and Micheweni.

For her part, Zanzibar Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Ms Tabia Maulid Mwita expressed the government's commitment to strengthen further control of GBV cases.

The Director and Founder of the Asma Mwinyi Foundation, Ms Asma Ali Mwinyi observed that the charity marathon envisions mobilising a sum of 500m/- which will be spent on the empowerment of women, children and persons with disabilities who are victims and survivors of GBV.