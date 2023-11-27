Botswana: Nata to Host World Aids Day

Gaborone - — All roads will lead to Nata village for the World AIDS Day commemoration billed for December 1.

The commemoration, held in collaboration between National Health Promotion Agency (NAPHA) and Tutume District Health Management Team (DHMT), will be held at the new proposed Bus rank and is expected to commence with a walk from 6:30am.

Speaking in an interview, NAPHA chief health officer, Mr Oageng Moseki said the annual event served as a reminder of the global struggle to end HIV-related stigma, raising awareness, showing solidarity as well as remembering those affected by HIV/AIDS.

Mr Moseki said the Vice President, Mr Slumber Tsogwane will officiate and The First Lady, Ms Neo Masisi will also attend the event.

He said leading to December 1, Ms Masisi will embark on a district tour from November 28 to engage with children on HIV-related issues and other concerns affecting them. He added that on December 1, Ms Masisi will participate in a youth symposium in Nata as part of the World AIDS Day commemoration festivities.

Held under the theme; Let communities lead, Mr Moseki said the theme emphasised on the essential role that communities played in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"The theme underscores the importance of empowering and engaging local communities to take charge of prevention, treatment and support initiatives," he said.

Moreover, he said the event would leverage a few objectives, which included providing the public opportunity to dialogue on HIV and AIDS-related issues and provide feedback to implementing partners to improve service delivery.

"The event will also reflect on the gains made by the country in fighting HIV/AIDS as well as reflect on the challenges, which hinder the national response," he added.

Outlining the activities of the day, Mr Moseki said in collaboration with UN agencies, community-based organisations and the Ministry of Health, they would conduct HIV testing and screening of various Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

"I urge the community to attend the event in large numbers, especially men and the youth," he said. Mr Moseki further said the commemoration would be broadcast on BTV and on radio to ensure that the message reached every Motswana and country residents.

Meanwhile, the global event, marked annually on December 1, commemorates World AIDS day with the intention to show support for people living with HIV and remember those who died from AIDS-related illnesses.

BOPA