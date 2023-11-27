Botswana: Free Fair Elections to Prevail - Tsogwane

Bobonong — Free and fair elections will continue to obtain in Botswana as is the norm, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane says.

Speaking during a Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) rally in Bobonong November 25, Mr Tsogwane called for calm ahead of the 2024 elections, saying the BDP-led government would protect the sanctity of the free and fair elections, which had become synonymous with Botswana ever since the first elections on March 1, 1965.

"When the time arrives you will go and register to vote freely.

There's no need for panic at all," said VP Tsogwane, who added that post registration eligible voters should keep their registration cards safely.

"No one should keep your card for you," said Mr Tsogwane.

The VP, who is also BDP chairperson, appealed to voters to place significant value on their vote, saying the move would set them free.

While praising the BDP's Lepokole/Borotsi council ward candidate, Mr Letso Leshiba for being a selfless cadre, following his declaration that he would not contest the party's primary elections dubbed Bulela Ditswe, the VP also praised the ward's former councillor for resigning his seat.

"Let's thank the former councillor for resigning because he realised that the ship that ushered him into the seat was derailing," said Mr Tsogwane.

Although it was not a launch of the candidate for the December 9 by-election, the BDP chairperson, who is also a Member of Parliament for Boteti West, said he would duly launch Mr Leshiba on Saturday.

While calling upon voters to send Mr Leshiba to the Bobirwa District Council chambers, the BDP chairperson reminded voters about the BDP-led government's intentions of fulfilling the attainment of fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

He argued that the launch of SmartBots where there are multiple hotspots and free internet with underground cable underway, were clear demonstrations by his party to lead in 4IR.

Speaking about many other programmes, the VP said that the BDP-led government's programmes were continually reviewed to ensure they served their intended purposes.

While speaking at the same rally, Dr Ditiro Majadibodu said, "By-election by nature is a very expensive exercise.

Just imagine the people who toiled under the scorching sun, labouring in those long queues to cast their votes in his favour only for him to ditch them at this hour," said Dr Majadibodu of the resigned councillors.

Dr Majadibodu argued that BDP remained the only choice that voters should cast their votes in favour of.

"In football you can't replace a talented player with one who's suffering some feet discomfort with the hope they will score you goals because the first challenge is for the latter to put on his boots.

How then do you expect them to come and effect change in that discomfort?" Dr Majadibodu asked rhetorically likening opposition to a player with some feet discomfort.

For his part, Bobonong, Mmadinare and Selebi-Phikwe (BOMASE) regional chairperson, Mr Steve Phane said that BDP was facing self-harm in the region.

He argued that the opposition were not their biggest threat, but some losing BDP candidates who feel entitled to positions within the party.

"We're our own enemies. Some members serve self-interests within the party structures," said Mr Phane, who found some members to be sabotaging the party.

He likened the move to pointing a loaded gun at selves.

The Lepokole/Borotsi seat fell vacant after the then councillor Mr Motseothata Mafoko resigned from active politics in May.

He was elected under UDC in the 2019 general elections.

BOPA