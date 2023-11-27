Uganda: MPs Probe Disappearance of Uganda's Properties in South Africa

Kampala, Uganda — Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee launched an investigation into the alleged disappearance of land titles for Uganda's Mission in Pretoria and the Ambassador's official residency.

Both current and former ambassadors have denied knowledge of having seen these crucial documents during their respective tenures.

The probe was initiated after Andrew Nyumba, acting secretary to the Uganda Land Commission (ULC), informed the Committee that the search for these titles through the Commission's records yielded no results.

"I talked to the current Ambassador Paul Amoru; he told me he has never seen those titles. The former Ambassador, Sarah Nakamya, also said she never saw those documents in all her tenure," Nyumba.

The committee's investigation follows a directive issued by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa in November 2023.

This directive aimed to provide details regarding the information presented to Parliament by Florence Asiimwe, district woman representative of Masindi, suggesting that Uganda's Mission in Pretoria should acquire accommodation for staff, thus reducing accommodation expenditures while retaining the properties in Uganda.