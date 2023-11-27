Uganda: Soroti Fruit Factory Starts Buying Oranges to Boost Output

Kampala, Uganda — In a strategic move to support local farmers and ensure the continuous operation of the Soroti Fruit Factory, management announced an emergency purchase of oranges.

The factory is set to buy up to 1 million kilograms of oranges from local farmers as they navigate challenges related to inadequate funding and the need for improved supply chain connections.

The factory has expressed concerns over inadequate backward and forward linkages in the supply chain.

Challenges in connecting with both input suppliers and distributors have been identified as factors affecting the factory's overall productivity.

Recently, farmers got paralyzed having received information that the government had declared plans to privatize the multi-billion entity having turned into a white elephant.

Speaking to the farmers at the factory premises Thursday, the new Chairman of the factory board Francis Onapito Ekomoloit made an assurance of hope as they now tackle the market challenge domestically.

"We have agreed as management to announce an emergency purchase of oranges starting 1st December, the factory will buy up to 1 million kilograms of oranges from local farmers," he said.