Uganda, ILO to Implement the Second Phase of Project to End Child Labour

26 November 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGLSD), Mr. Aggrey David Kibenge has met with a delegation from the International Labour Organization's ACCEL project, during which they discussed the upcoming second phase of the initiative aimed at eradicating child labour in supply chains across Africa.

The team from ILO ACCEL Africa, led by the Chief Technical Advisor Minoru Ogasawara, expressed their satisfaction with the progress made during the first phase and commended Uganda for its commitment to collecting regular data on child labour, even in the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that when COVID-19 hit the World, Uganda provided statistics that revealed the status of child labour before and after the pandemic.

"Most countries did not produce these statistics on child labour because of implications on trade and scrutiny from the international community." He said.

Ogasawara congratulated Uganda on its efforts and emphasized the importance of social protection in addressing the root causes of child labour.

He highlighted the European Union's eagerness to support Uganda in its endeavours and looked forward to collaborating with the social protection team.

