Kenya Red Cross Launches Sh3 Billion IFRC-Backed Appeal for Flood Response

Nairobi — The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has launched a joint appealed with the The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to raise 18 million Swiss Francs (Sh3.12 billion) to bolster the ongoing response to the El Niño-enhanced floods wreaking havoc in various parts of Kenya.

Since the onset of November, Kenya has grappled with severe flooding, resulting in loss of lives, property damage, and a burgeoning humanitarian crisis.

IFRC Head of Delegation for Kenya and Somalia, Mohamed Babiker, said Friday that the world's largest humanitarian network is collaborating with KRCS to help victims of flooding in Kenya.

"The El Niño floods have triggered a major humanitarian crisis that is affecting millions of people. We are working closely with the Kenya Red Cross Society to provide emergency relief to those affected by the floods," Babiker said.

He added the ongoing rains threatens the lives and livelihoods of Kenyans highlighting the need to augment the Kenya Floods Emergency Appeal efforts. .

KRCS Secretary General Ahmed Idris noted that the ongoing heavy rains have resulted to the destruction of critical infrastructure including roads which has disrupted delivery of vital supplies.

Idris appealed to well-wishers and donors for financial support to enable the organization to reach the affected individuals.

"We need to urgently provide food, clean water and medical supplies to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe," Idris said.

The Kenya Red Cross Society's ongoing response encompasses emergency shelter, psychosocial support, early warning dissemination, and the provision of food and water to over 10,000 households.

An initial IFRC allocation of Sh129.9 million has already been dispatched in support of the efforts.

'Concrete measures'

The new Emergency Appeal aims to facilitate the expansion of life-saving activities, with a specific focus on shelter, livelihoods, health, water, sanitation, and nutrition.

On Saturday, President William Ruto assured Kenyans that the government has taken concrete measures, both short and long term, to address the effects of the ongoing El-Nino rains.

President Ruto expressed concern that 70 lives have so far been lost, while 36,160 households have been displaced by the rains.

He said Sh2.4 billion has been availed to help Kenyans who have been affected by the rains, especially in the provision of food.

"We have made available Sh 2.4 billion to provide food to the displaced persons across the country," said President Ruto.

The President made the remarks at State House, Nairobi, on Saturday, after meeting multi-agency emergency response teams.

The multi-agency teams are responsible for assessing, managing and providing leadership on the ongoing El-Nino rains.