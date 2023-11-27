Rwanda: Ntabanganyimana Loses to Kazakhstan's Orynbassar on Split Decision

25 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hamza Nkuutu

Rwanda's Valentin Ntabanganyimana put up a brave show during a split points 2-3 loss to Kazakhstan's Ramazan Orynbassar in a light bantamweight bout during the opening day of the IBA World Junior Boxing Championships in Yerevan, Armenia on Friday.

The Rwandan boxer, who fought on the front-foot throughout, shook Orynbassar with a hard-right cross to the head in the third round, forcing the referee to give the Khazak a standing.

Two judges scored in favor of the Rwandan, fighting from the red corner, 29-28 and 30-27, while three judges gave the fight to his Kazakhstan opponent in the blue corner, 29-28, 29-28 and 29-29.

The Kudos Boxing Club fighter had less than 24 hours of rest before entering the ring, having departed Kigali, along with his coach Jean Claude Gatorano, Wednesday night (11pm).

The pair was initially supposed to have travelled to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, on Tuesday afternoon but missed the flight.

Defeat means, the Rwandan youngster will return home earlier than expected. But, despite the disappointment of losing a fight in which he gave absolutely everything, he will be delighted by the fact that he didn't go out with a whimper.

The result will generally be received with mixed reaction by the local boxing fraternity, especially coming at a World Championships, and Rwanda's first international outing since competing at the Tanzania's "Bingwa Wamabingwa" tournament in 2018.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.