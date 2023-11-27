South Africa: MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko On Issuing of Assistive Devices During Disability Rights Awareness Month

press release

Over 38 700 assistive devices issued to empower people living with disabilities

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has issued a total of 38,742 assistive devices between April and September 2023 to enable individuals living with disabilities to overcome limitations and to empower them to actively participate in society.

The range of assistive devices provided includes wheelchairs, hearing aids, orthoses, prostheses, and walking aids, among others. These devices have had a great impact on the lives of thousands of people living with various disabilities, such as physical, psychosocial, intellectual, neurological, and sensory impairments.

MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, highlighted the commitment of the GDoH in equipping people living with disabilities with the necessary tools to maintain or improve their functioning and independence. She emphasised that these assistive devices have not only facilitated their equal participation in society but have also enhanced their overall well-being.

In line with this commitment, the GDoH has ensured that individuals who have lost body parts, such as hands, arms, feet, legs, or breasts, are provided with prosthetic devices. A total of 376 prostheses have been issued between April and September 2023, enabling beneficiaries to pursue their goals and engage in daily activities without limitations.

To aid patients in recovering from trauma or congenital disorders affecting their bodies, 13,461 orthoses have been issued as of September 2023 for the current 2023/2024 financial year. These orthotic devices include spinal braces, splints, trusses, neck braces or collars, arm and knee guards, arm slings, moonboots, moulded footwear, and surgical shoes.

Prostheses and orthoses are provided at four Prosthetic and Orthotic Centres in the province, namely Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Dr. George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, and Tambo Memorial Hospital. Additionally, various Physiotherapy Departments at hospitals, including Carletonville, Dr.

Yusuf Dadoo, Edenvale, Far East Rand, Jubilee, Kalafong, Leratong, Mamelodi, Odi, Pholosong, Pretoria West, Sebokeng, Tshwane District, and Tshwane Rehabilitation Hospitals, are issuing off-the-shelf orthoses.

The GDoH goes beyond providing assistive devices and offers additional services for people living with disabilities across its facilities. These services include Vocational Rehabilitation, where 135 vocational assessments, including functional capacity evaluations and Permanent Incapacity and Ill-health Retirement (PILIR), were conducted between April and September 2023.

Furthermore, the department runs a Cochlear Implant programme, where

13 cochlear implants were completed during the same period. This programme has significantly improved the lives of adults and children who previously experienced hearing loss.

The GDoH has joined the country in observing the National Disability Rights Awareness Month from 3 November to 3 December which focuses on the advancement of the rights for persons living with disabilities.

The provision of assistive devices and comprehensive services demonstrates the department's commitment to empower the disabled community and ensuring that they are fully integrated in every aspect of society throughout the province.