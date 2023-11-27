Tanzania: Govt - All Projects At Msomera to Be Completed On

TANGA: THE government has said that all projects at Msomera Village in Handeni District, Tanga will be completed on time to effectively serve residents relocate to the area from Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA).

The assurance was made by the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs and Coordination), Dr Jim Yonazi, who said that all sectoral ministries are fully participating in ensuring that the current projects are completed on time.

Dr Yonazi said this on Saturday, during the sectoral permanent secretaries working visit to the village to inspect construction of infrastructure projects that are at various stages.

The visit was held ahead of the start of the next batch of relocating people living within the NCA who will voluntarily shift to the village.

"The services offered here and the houses now under construction are of the high standard. The government has made significant financial investments to guarantee their safety," he said.

According to him, the permanent secretaries have inspected the construction of various infrastructures, such as roads, bridges, water supply and electricity systems, residential housing, schools and improved communication services.

The National Service (JKT) Head of Administration, Brigadier General Hassan Mabena, said despite the difficulties caused by the continuous rain in various locations all sectoral institutions and ministries have continued to make sure that the construction is completed on schedule.

The work is proceeding smoothly, he added. In September this year, Suma JKT agreed to start the construction of 5,000 houses for those willing to relocate to Msomera village in Handeni District.

"We have divided the construction at Msomera Village into A to D blocks. At Block B, we are presently finishing up the construction of 1,000 houses. We will begin working on block F, which has 768 plots prepared for excavation, after these blocks are finished, that work will begin shortly, he added.

Handeni District Commissioner, Mr Albert Msando, commended the Permanent Secretaries for visiting the project, noting that this is a step that will accelerate its progress.

He also pledged to closely oversee the project, which has been carried out in an effort to improve Tanzanians' quality of life, with every citizen having access to social services, vital structures and advanced techniques.

"This shows the government's sincere intention to complete this important project on time, not only to relocate people but also to improve the lives of Tanzanians," he noted.

Additionally, Chairman of Msomera, Mr Martin Oleikayo, commended the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for coming up with the project, saying it came at the right time because it has made it easier for residents to access critical services like roads, secondary schools, health centres and communication.