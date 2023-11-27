Eswatini Football Association Benefits From CAF Club Licensing Online Platform Workshop

The Confederation de Africaine Football's ongoing efforts of aiding and giving support to all its 54 Member Associations continues across the various CAF Divisions, as the governing body of African football works tirelessly towards making African football globally competitive and self-sustaining.

The Eswatini Football Association (EFA) recently hosted its CAF Club Licensing Online Platform Workshop in Manzini, where key members of the Association, the Premier League of Eswatini as well as Club Officials were all present between 15 - 16 November for an in-depth induction of the digital system by CAF.

The two-day workshop forms part of a series of workshops conducted by CAF's Technical Development Division across the continent where they have been travelling to various Member Associations to introduce and rollout the innovative system that is currently in full use.

The CAF Club Licensing Online Platform (CLOP) is an electronic tool system designed to manage the licensing process and stadium inspections for continental and domestic competitions.

As part of its features, CLOP also facilitates smooth gathering and real-time visualization of the documents submitted by the licence applicants (clubs), registration of players and clubs, enables CAF to monitor the licensing procedure not only for CAF Interclub competitions but also for the national competitions and allows for the effective gathering of data about clubs in Africa.

President of the Eswatini Football Association, Mr Peter Simelane thanked CAF for making the effort of bringing in experts to induct the Association, League and Clubs into the system - adding that CAF was bringing about exciting development initiatives across the continent.

"Supreme gratitude is hereby expressed to CAF for this workshop. We know that CAF is bringing about many exciting football development initiatives to improve all aspects of the game of football across this confederation", said Simelane.

"As EFA, we therefore encourage the football clubs and the associated bodies to the implementation of the club licensing system regulations and online platform, to empower themselves through this workshop and to create a better understanding of the mandatory criteria", concluded the EFA President.

CAF will make further announcement in due course on where the next CLOP workshop will be conducted.

