Rwanda: Handball - APR, Kiziguro Crowned Coupe Du Rwanda Champions

Sunday

Men

Final: APR 37-17 Es Kigoma

Women

Final: KIziguro 36-21 ESC Nyamagabe

APR (men) and Kiziguro (women) handball clubs were crowned champions of the 2023 Coupe du Rwanda tournament that took place in Kigali over the weekend.

APR lifted the men's title after beating ES Kigoma handball club 37-17 in the final match held at Kimisagara courts on Sunday.

APR advanced to the final after beating UR Rukara 26-10 and before outplaying Nyakabanda 44-019 to finish top of Group A unbeaten.

In the women's category, Kiziguro won the trophy after beating four teams in a round-robin basis, including Three Stars, ESC Nyamagabe and Gorillas.

The Coupe du Rwanda handball tournament was organised by the Rwanda handball federation. This year's editions brought together nine teams, including five in men's category and four in women's fray.