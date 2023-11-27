Rwanda: Kamanda Re-Elected As Rwanda Rugby Boss

27 November 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Tharcisse Kamanda was on Sunday, November 26, re-elected to another four-year term as Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) president.

READ ALSO: Kamanda is new rugby federation boss

Kamanda garnered 10 votes out of 11, beating Donat Kanyamahanga from Lions de Fer to the top position.

"I am so excited that members of the federation showed me a vote of confidence to again lead them during the next four years. It is, however, a big responsibility because they highly expect us to successfully do what has not been achieved yet and to do more going forward," Kamanda said after his re-election.

READ ALSO: Rugby body introduces second division league

Meanwhile, Remera Buffaloes' Philipp Gakirage was unanimously re-elected as federation vice-president, collecting 11 votes out of a possible 11.

Yves Ishimwe took over from Delphine Ihirwe as treasurer while John Livingstone Muhire was elected as the new Secretary General with each winning the backing from all 11 members of the general assembly who were eligible to vote.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.