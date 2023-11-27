Rwanda: Kamanda Re-Elected As Rwanda Rugby Boss

Tharcisse Kamanda was on Sunday, November 26, re-elected to another four-year term as Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF) president.

READ ALSO: Kamanda is new rugby federation boss

Kamanda garnered 10 votes out of 11, beating Donat Kanyamahanga from Lions de Fer to the top position.

"I am so excited that members of the federation showed me a vote of confidence to again lead them during the next four years. It is, however, a big responsibility because they highly expect us to successfully do what has not been achieved yet and to do more going forward," Kamanda said after his re-election.

READ ALSO: Rugby body introduces second division league

Meanwhile, Remera Buffaloes' Philipp Gakirage was unanimously re-elected as federation vice-president, collecting 11 votes out of a possible 11.

Yves Ishimwe took over from Delphine Ihirwe as treasurer while John Livingstone Muhire was elected as the new Secretary General with each winning the backing from all 11 members of the general assembly who were eligible to vote.