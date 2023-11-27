Tunisia: Over 40 Female Potters Receive Support Under Hrayer Sejnane Project

Tunis/Tunisia — Hrayer Sejnane project, which has come to a close, provided support to over forty female potters in Sejnane, Bizerte (northern Tunisia) through training sessions on communication, sales techniques and the administrative and financial management of projects.

Implemented by Youth for Active Citizenship civil society organisation, in partnership with the Promotion of Sustainable Tourism project, this project aims to promote this aAncestral know-how that has been enlisted in the intangible heritage of UNESCO since 2018 and make it a tool to promote and diversify Tunisian tourism.

One year on, the project helped beef up the commercial capacities of female potters, renovate ten sales booths and organise exhibitions and visits to discover Sejnane pottery art. This in addition to pottery apprenticeship workshops for over 100 young people from the region.

Communication tools, such as an online sales platform, a website and a product catalogue available online and in paper format, were made available as part of this project.

Initiated under the UNESCO Heritage Route and in line with the Ministry of Tourism's strategy for diversifying the tourism offer in Tunisia, Hrayer Sejnane is supported by the Promotion of Sustainable Tourism project and implemented by the Tourism Ministry with the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

It is jointly funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union under Tounes Wijhetouna programme.