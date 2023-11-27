Nairobi — Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha Monday inaugurated the new Social Health Authority board that will oversee implementation of the 3 funds that replace the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The newly constituted SHA Board has been tasked with steering health-related policies and initiatives, comprises individuals from various sectors.

Following this, Kenyans will now access quality healthcare in an efficient, affordable and non-discriminatory manner.

The Act will provide the necessary legal and institutional framework for the successful rollout of Universal Health Coverage.

"These laws will transform healthcare in Kenya; they will save lives, empower communities and make us a stronger and healthier nation," said President William Ruto.

The President said the Act will complement the Community Health Policy and Primary Health Care and Health Financing Strategies, putting an end to challenges in healthcare service delivery.

He noted that the Social Health Insurance Act repeals the current National Health Insurance Fund and establishes three new funds.

They are the Primary Healthcare Fund, the Social Health Insurance Fund, and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund.

The Head of State said the Primary Healthcare Fund will purchase services from health facilities at levels 1 to 3 while the Social Hefulfilsurance Fund will cover services at levels 4 to 6.