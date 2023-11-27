Kenya: PS Sing'oei Says Treaty Database to Aid Kenya in Fulfilling International Obligations

27 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei no says the launched Treaty Database will reinforce Kenya's dedication to fulfilling international obligations with integrity.

Speaking on Monday, Sing'oei described it as a significant milestone in Kenya's history as the database "is an effective instrument that will improve accessibility, simplify treaty management."

"This landmark achievement is thro the Office of the Registrar of Treaties in collaboration with UNDP, AU, Govt of Sweden and MDA's."

He stated that diplomats, legal experts, internal stakeholders, diaspora, citizens, educational institutions and all public and private sector will be able to analyse and access information on Kenya's treaty obligations.

