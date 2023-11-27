Kenya: 'Beating Murang'a Seal a Huge Booster for Title Charge,' Kcb's Mwalala Says After Back-to-Back Wins in FKF-Pl

Nairobi — Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) football team head coach Bernard Mwalala believes they can collect a hattrick of wins in their next match of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League match against Shabana FC.

Mwalala said Sunday's 2-1 win away at Murang'a Seal has instilled belief in the playing and technical unit ahead of their duel with the league newbies.

"Today's win is a huge morale booster for the upcoming tie because I now believe we have shaken off the fear of playing away. Going into our game against Shabana, we now believe in ourselves and ability to do it against any team," the former Kenyan international said.

The bankers took the lead in the 12th minute courtesy of Francis Kahiro who headed in Herrit Mungai's freekick.

Defensive midfielder Haniff Wesonga then got on to the end of an in-swinger from Stephen Etyang to head in KCB's second in the 48th minute as the hosts - who have of late made their San Sebastian backyard a fortress - threatened to implode.

However, Awita Batts pulled one back for Murang'a, a minute from the end of regular time as they suffered their third defeat of the season.

For the bankers, the win marked the first time they have recorded back-to-back triumphs, following on from their 3-0 demolition of Bidco United a fortnight ago.

Mwalala was full of praise for his players for achieving this feat.

"What they have done today is immense considering how difficult it is to win here in Murang'a. Since the season started, we have struggled to record back-to-back wins, until today. Going forward, it is all about taking it one game at a time because the title race is a marathon. Each and every time, we remind ourselves to give the best in every game," Mwalala, who was at the helm of Ulinzi Stars last season, said.

Regardless, he insists there are rough edges to their game, which he would rather not gloss over but polish to perfection.

"That said, we need to go back to the drawing board because there were some mistakes we made today. For example, in the last minutes, we were not at our best and allowed them to get a consolation goal. I think it's an area we will be working on as a team and as a coach," he said.

The bankers lie third on the log with 22 points from 12 games - two behind second-placed Gor Mahia and three less than leaders Posta Rangers.