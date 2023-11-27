Somalia: PM Hamza Abdi Barre Meets Southern Flood Victims

Kismayo — The prime minister of Somalia wade through the mud to meet the internally displaced people [IDPs] who were displaced by floods in the Lower Juba region.

At least 96 people died and nearly two million were displaced in floods from torrential rains that caused havoc in the Horn of Africa country, which already facing numerous challenges.

Accompanied by Jubaland state leader Ahmed Madobe, his former boss, PM Hamza Abdi Barre met with people, including mothers and children in the Luglow, outside Kismayo city.

The prime minister assessed the situation on the ground and the urgent needs of the IDPs, who are facing a lack of shelter, food, and clean water at their current makeshift camps.

Barre expressed concern over the scale of the flood disaster which uprooted many families from their houses, destroyed crops in vast farming lands, and killed their livestock.

The PM appealed for immediate humanitarian assistance from the foreign aid agencies and Somali people to mitigate the crisis which could lead to another catastrophe in Somalia.

Last week, the Somali prime minister paid a similar visit to Dolow town in the Gedo region, where he met with local residents affected by the flash floods from ongoing Deyr rainfall.