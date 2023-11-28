South Africa: Miners Trapped Underground, Rescue Operation Under Way - South African News Briefs - November 28, 2023



Rescue Operation Under Way After Serious Saftety Incident at Mine

Emergency services and paramedics are working hard to rescue mineworkers trapped in a shaft in Rustenburg, eNCA reports. Impala Platinum (Implats) said in a press release that there had been a "serious safety incident" involving a winder rope. The rope was connected to a "personnel conveyance, which hoists employees up and down the shaft". The mining company said initial reports indicated that there have been several serious injuries.

Top PetroSA CEO Candidate Has History of Misconduct Findings

The leading candidate to become the CEO of state-owned oil company PetroSA, Nkululeko Poya, has accumulated a string of misconduct findings and charges during his public service career from spying on staff, bullying and victimisation of whistleblowers, abuse of power, manipulation of tenders and fabricating a fake court order in an attempt to clear his name. In an exclusive News24 report, Carol Paton writes that Poya is the interim chairperson of PetroSA and a non-executive director of the Central Energy Fund (CEF). He has never worked in the petrochemicals industry but beat eminently more qualified candidates for the job, which comes with an R5 million-a-year salary and a five-year contract. His name was number one on a list of three put forward for confirmation to Cabinet two weeks ago by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe.

Medical Aid Company Discovery Found Guilty of Misleading Advertising

Discovery Health Medical Scheme has been found guilty of misleading advertising and has been instructed to amend all its promotions containing the words “comprehensive chronic cover” to be properly accurate, Gill Gifford writes for TimesLive. The instruction, issued by the Advertising Regulatory Board, comes after businessman Grant Pattison made a formal complaint against Discovery’s online advertising for comprehensive chronic medical aid cover. Pattison complained to the board that, while Discovery claimed to offer medical aid cover for all chronic diseases, in reality this excluded cover for the most chronic conditions - including depression, dementia, asthma, anaemia and hypertension, to name a few.

More South African news