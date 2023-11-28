South Africa: Nomsa Chabeni Appointed SABC's New CEO

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced on Monday the appointment of Nomsa Chabeli as its new CEO.

According to the public broadcaster, Chabeli's career path spans over two decades.

She was a General Manager of Brand and Marketing at MTN and also worked at MultiChoice where she was the Marketing Director of SuperSport and subsequently the DStv portfolio. The executive has also served at SAB, Brand South Africa, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and Edcon.

"She also has a credible history of developing persuasive and highly influential brand messaging that attracts a diverse customer population while also being adept at overseeing market intelligence activities to identify market trends, customer behaviours and emerging technologies," the statement read.

In her role at MTN, the SABC said she was instrumental in driving the mobile network provider to become the most valuable brand in South Africa and being named the 2022 Brand of the Year by the Brand Finance South Africa 100 report.

"From envisioning groundbreaking marketing innovation to fostering a culture of creativity, Ms Chabeli has not only elevated the brands she has nurtured but has also left an enduring impact on the industry.

"Some of her career highlights include leading the marketing and communications for the successful 2010 World Cup bid that resulted in South Africa's confirmation as the host country, Marketing Director of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 and the development and execution of South Africa's communications and marketing strategy for various Davos World Economic Forums."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chabeli holds an MBA from Henley Business School and is currently completing a Masters in Digital Business at Wits Business School.

The SABC Board of Directors said it was confident in Chabeli's ability to drive revenue generation, strategic growth, and innovation and uphold the values that have defined SABC's legacy.

"In this pivotal role, Ms Chabeli will spearhead the strategic vision and operational excellence across the entire SABC Group. This appointment reflects SABC's commitment to maintaining excellence in broadcasting and meeting the evolving needs of its diverse audience."

Chabeli said she was honoured and excited to join the SABC as its new CEO.

"This organisation holds a rich legacy of public service through broadcasting, and I am committed to advancing its mission and intensifying efforts to significantly improve revenue generation and lay the foundation for enduring success.

"Faced with the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital landscape, together we will embrace innovation, foster meaningful connections and ensure that our content continues to inspire, inform and resonate with diverse audiences in this dynamic media landscape," she said.

SABC said it extends its warmest welcome to Chabeli and that the organisation looks forward to achieving new milestones under her leadership.