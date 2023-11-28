South Africa: SA Catholic Bishops Condemn War in Gaza and Ask Israeli Ambassador Hard-Hitting Questions

28 November 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Russell Pollitt

On the eve of his departure for Israel, ambassador to South Africa Eliav Belotsercovsky received a forthright letter from the President of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference, Bishop Sithembele Sipuka.

Israel recalled its ambassador "for consultations" after strong criticism by the South African government about the situation in Gaza.

Bishop Sithembele Sipuka wrote to the ambassador expressing his concern - and that of the Bishops' Conference - over the war in Gaza.

On 16 October 2023, in a statement, Sipuka called for a de-escalation of the fighting and peace. He asked that a humane way be found to deal with the situation in which further suffering and death would be eliminated.

Now, in the letter to the ambassador, Bishop Sipuka expresses serious concerns about Israel's ongoing actions. "As you take your leave of South Africa for consultation in your country, we wish to convey serious concerns about the war in Gaza and violence and death in other parts of Palestine, and we ask you to raise these concerns with your authorities."

"Why are the international laws of war not heeded by your government?" he bluntly asks the ambassador.

Sipuka goes on to say, "You are responsible for guarding against harming civilians even as you defend yourself against Hamas, and that is why, Mr Ambassador, we are calling you to explain."

"The engagement with your government through you, Mr...

