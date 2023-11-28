Kenya: Olunga Scores Twice for Al Duhail in Champions League Victory

Nairobi — A pair of goal-line technology-awarded goals saw Harambee Stars skipper Michael Olunga score a brace to help his club Al Duhail to a 2-0 victory over Tajikistan side Istiklol at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on Monday night.

The victory was Duhail's first in the Champions League group stage this season, and it took them to four points, a whooping nine behind Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

Fresh from hitting two for Harambee Stars against Seychelles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Olunga continued his goal scoring prowess when he hit a pair of identical goals for his club.

After a goalless first half, he broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart, his powerful header from a cross on the right being plucked way inside the line by the keeper.

The ref had initially let play on, but upon being prompted by the VAR officials, awarded the goal.

His second came a minute to end of normal time, also similar, a header from a cross on the left being plucked from beyond the line by the keeper.

Named man of the match, the Stars skipper was delighted with the victory. "I am happy because we achieved our first win of the tournament, which is good for us. We achieved what was required of us in the second half."

"We have no excuses, but we have suffered a lot because of many absences due to injuries. We are playing in different competitions, not just the Champions League but also in local competitions and we intend to keep winning," added Olunga, winner of the Qatari golden boot last season.