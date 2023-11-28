South Africa: Fist Fight Breaks Out At Senzo Meyiwa Trial

27 November 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

A tense moment turned into a physical altercation in the Pretoria High Court on Monday, 27 November, during the trial of the late footballer Senzo Meyiwa's murder case.

The scuffle happened during a short break while the accused were seated in the courtroom.

The brawl started when a warden attempted to adjust how the accused were sitting, leading to a sudden escalation of tempers.

The accused began scuffling with the warden before security arrived to calm the situation down shortly after it began.

Before the scuffle, the court heard from Sergeant Vusumuzi Mogane, a police officer involved in the escort of accused Bongani Ntanzi for his confession statements.

Mogane was questioned about spending over 17 hours with Ntanzi before he made his first confession.

Advocate Bakwena Monyeki, representing the defence, raised questions about whether Ntanzi was provided with food and allowed to shower during the extended custody.

The trial continues.

