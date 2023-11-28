South Africa: Five Suspected Bank Robbers Killed in Shootout

Five suspected bank robbers have been shot dead in a dramatic shootout with the Hawks on the N15 Ventersdorp highway on Monday afternoon.

The suspects were allegedly on their way to commit a robbery when they were intercepted by the officers. Five suspects were shot and killed on the scene, and one other, a woman, was arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, who was at the crime scene, said that her team began their pursuit of the suspects in Carletonville.

"Intelligence driven information was allegedly received that suspects in a silver-grey Toyota and white VW Polo were about to commit a robbery near Carletonville," she told Scrolla.Africa.

Colonel Mogale said police followed up information and a shootout ensued.

She said the vehicles were observed in Carletonville being driving around various banks. "As they left the Carletonville area, a law enforcement team proceeded to try and stop the suspects. Realising that they were being pulled over, the robbers opened fire on the police officers."

She said the suspects' vehicles have been positively linked to three similar cases in Groblersdal, Secunda and Hercules.

When the Scrolla.Africa team arrived on the scene, bodies were still scattered on the road.

Heavy traffic heading north was being turned back as police investigators were still busy in the cordoned off area.