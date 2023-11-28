Kenya to Host Beach Volleyball Qualifiers for Paris Olympics, All Africa Games

Nairobi — Kenya will host the Zone 5 beach volleyball qualifiers for next year's Olympic Games in Paris and the All Africa Games in Accra Ghana on December 20-23.

In a letter, Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) president Fernand Ruterana said the decision was reached unanimously during the recent Zonal Club Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

He added that each country will be afforded a men and women's team comprising two players each.

"Every federation will present not more than two couples in women and men respectively and will be accompanied by not more than one head of delegation, one coach, one physio, and one international referee," Ruterana said.

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) - the hosting federation - will incur expenses towards the accommodation and transportation of the control committee as well as the international referees.

"The national federation hosting the competition will cater for air transportation, lodging, feeding and local transportation of the control committee appointed for the administration of the competition as follows: president of Zone 5 as authorising delegate or his representative; president of the control committee; technical delegate; neutral referee delegate; VIS delegate; medical delegate; and media delegate," the president said.

The last edition of these qualifiers were held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in 2020 where Kenya and Rwanda women's team qualified to the next stage.

Eventually, the Kenyan pair of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha qualified for the Tokyo Games in 2021 after defeating Nigeria 2-1 () at the Africa Continental Cup in Agadir, Morocco.

Their male counterparts were, however, eliminated by Mozambique.