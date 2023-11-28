Uganda: Primary Seven Leavers Can Now Join Technical Schools and Colleges

The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has announced a pivotal change in the education landscape, allowing primary seven leavers direct entry into technical schools and colleges under the new curriculum.

"We are moving away from group assessments to individual assessments, offering a more personalized approach for students in practical and theory examinations," stated Oyesigye Onesmus, the Executive Secretary of UBTEB.

The move is lauded for providing an accelerated pathway for students to gain practical skills relevant to their chosen vocations.

Technical colleges specialize in areas such as engineering, healthcare, information technology, automotive, and culinary arts, offering a direct application of skills to their future professions.

However, heads of technical schools and colleges emphasize the need for infrastructure development as the influx of students is expected to rise.

Kakiika Technical Institute's Principal, Mubingi Albert Musiinguzi, highlighted the benefits of the new curriculum, stating,

"Students can now be assessed after six months, receiving a certificate and reducing the financial burden on parents struggling with three-year tuition fees."

The educational shift aims to empower the girl child by enabling primary seven leavers, regardless of gender, to pursue technical education for essential life skills.

Oyesigye urged parents to embrace this change, emphasizing the elimination of the need to wait until the completion of senior four before joining technical schools.

Twinamatsiko Benerd, a 44-year-old contractor, shared his motivation for enrolling in the building and construction course at Kakiika Technical Institute, saying,

"I have missed out on significant contracts due to the lack of formal education. Returning to school is my pathway to securing better opportunities."

As the number of students undertaking UBITEB assessments reaches approximately 102,000, with 34,000 females and 68,000 males, Oyesigye called on parents to encourage more girls to enroll in tertiary institutions, fostering a diverse and skilled workforce.

While the new curriculum opens doors for quicker entry into the workforce, concerns about infrastructure underscore the need for government support to sustain the increasing demand for technical education.