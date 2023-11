The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has today chaired the committee vetting Elizabeth Musoke.

Musoke was appointed to become a member of the Judicial Service Commission.

Among noted, "I have this afternoon chaired Parliament's Committee on Appointments which vetted Justice Elizabeth Musoke, who was appointed a Member of the Judicial Service Commission by President Yoweri Museveni.

The Committee's report will be transmitted to the Appointing Authority for further action."