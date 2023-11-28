Kenya: KICC, KLB, NOCK Among 11 State Corporations Listed for Privatisation

27 November 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) is among eleven State Corporations listed for privatisation even as the National Treasury is seeking public views on the exercise.

Also to be privatised include theKenya Literature Bureau (KLB), National Oil Corporation of Kenya (NOCK), Kenya Seed Company Limited (KSC), Mwea Rice Mills Ltd (MRM), Western Kenya Rice Mills Ltd (WKRM) and Kenya Pipeline Company Limited (KPC).

Other state corporations in the exercise are the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries Limited (NKCC), Numerical Machining Complex Limited (NMC), Vehicle Manufacturers Limited (KVM) as well as Rivatex East Africa Limited (REAL).

In a statement, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndungu stated that the move to privatize the eleven government parastatals is anchored on the government efforts to scale up economic development in the country.

"The National Treasury and Economic Planning has prepared the 2023 Privatization Programme in accordance with the Privatization Act 2023. The Programme can be accessed from The National Treasury website. Further, privatization and restructuring is geared towards Government's efforts for fiscal consolidation and spurring economic development through Raising of additional revenue," he said in a notice.

According to the government, the move to privatize its listed state corporations is anchored on its efforts for fiscal consolidation and spurring economic development through raising of additional revenue, reducing the demand for Government resources as well as Improving regulatory framework in the economy by unbundling regulatory and commercial functions among some entities.

It avers that the move will Improve efficiency in the economy by encouraging more private sector participation hence make the economy more responsive to market force and competitions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.