Ethiopia: ENDC Close to Finalizing Groundwork

Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) stated that it is employing efforts to finalize preliminary activities shortly and begin the National Dialogue officially in the mid of this fiscal year.

ENDC Commissioner Yonas Adaye (PhD) told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that input gathering activities including agenda and participant selection have been done in 11 states and two city administrations.

Yonas mentioned that his commission is striving to conclude the remained tasks in the shortest time possible and officially begin the National Dialogue that the country pinned hope to solve its multifarious problems through public consultation.

As to him, efforts are being exerted to gather public opinions on the agendas that need to be part of the dialogue and create enabling environment to carry out the National Dialogue in the mid of this fiscal year.

The commission provided training for coordinators in Oromia, Central Ethiopia, and Somali states, he said.

In Oromia state, the commission has provided training to religious leaders, teachers, Abba Gadaas, Haadha Sinkees, and leaders of traditional financial institutions among others, according to the commissioner.

Similarly, the commission is undertaking discussion with scholars, civic associations, and public leaders to supervise the national dialogue activities in Amhara state, he added.

The commission held appreciable discussion with Tigray State's interim administration and advisors while training will be given soon, Yonas indicated.

He further stated that as inclusiveness and participatory are the principles of the ENDC, all Ethiopians drawn from the four corners of the world would actively engage in the process.

People who have Ethiopian origin and living abroad have been participated in the first round discussion and conferred about their involvement in the National Dialogue, the commissioner said.

He pointed out that such discussion would continue with Ethiopians living abroad through physical and virtual meetings.

"Though some factors are persisting in the journey so far, the commission has obtained views from the people, contending political parties, civic associations, government, and religion institutions. Particularly, the people's strong belief in solving problems through discussion is vital to carry out successful National Dialogue in the country," he underlined.