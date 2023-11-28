Africa: COP28 - What Should Be Africa's Agenda?

With just a week to the UN Climate Summit (COP28) in Dubai, Power Shift Africa has published a report titled Africa's Agenda for COP28.

The report issues a compelling call for decisive actions at the summit to combat the escalating climate crisis.

As COP28 approaches, the key question is; will this summit deliver an unparalleled response to the worldwide climate crisis? The report calls for a robust reaction at COP28 to tackle the distinct challenges of the current climate emergency, with a focus on five key areas:

Loss and Damage Fund

The report places urgent emphasis on the finalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund, advocating for robust financial and technical institutional arrangements.

This fund, it says, is not merely a financial instrument but a lifeline for vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by climate-induced disasters. It calls for the swift establishment of the fund as this is critical for providing timely and effective support for recovery and adaptation.

Just transition work programme

The report calls for a programme that echoes the principles of justice and inclusivity and aims to support Africa and other developing nations in transitioning to low-carbon economies while addressing the economic and social dimensions of climate action, ensuring no one is left behind.

Global goal on adaptation

A core demand from the report is the unambiguous definition of the global goal of adaptation, coupled with a call for doubling adaptation finance.

The report underscores the necessity for prioritising low-risk concessional loans and grants over high-risk ones that risk countries falling into greater debt. This approach, it argues, would ensure that adaptation projects are not only effective but also financially accessible, with a special focus on the most vulnerable communities.

Climate finance commitments

The report insists on clear commitments and tangible progress in climate finance negotiations. It staunchly advocates for the fulfilment of the long-overdue $100 billion pledge by developed countries.

Furthermore, the report stresses the paramount importance of grants over loans, aligning financial support with justice and fairness principles to meet the urgent needs of developing nations.

Mitigation towards 1.5°C

The report underscores the need for resolute global efforts to limit temperature rise, emphasising equity, responsibility, and concrete actions.

Post-COP26, where a 1.5°C limit was endorsed, the report calls for an acceleration of mitigation efforts.

Mohamed Adow, Founder and Executive Director of Power Shift Africa, is at the frontline of the climate crisis. " We need to see our leaders working to ensure rich countries deliver on their promise of climate finance to help Africans adapt to climate change and compensate the most vulnerable who have suffered losses and damages.

"The agreement of a Loss and Damage Fund at last year's meeting in Egypt was a great example of what can be achieved when global south cooperation is robust. We need to see that momentum continue in Dubai," he said.

Lorraine Chiponda, coordinator of Africa Climate Movement-of-Movements, noted that Africa has the potential to lead the world in renewable energy, demonstrating that clean development is achievable without exacerbating the climate crisis.

"Boasting more wind, solar, and geothermal resources than any other region, Africa is uniquely positioned. Yet, many African nations still cling to fossil fuels, risking a polluted and perilous future. Hosting COP28 in a major oil-producing nation would be apt, marking the end of fossil fuel expansion and heralding a future fuelled by clean energy."